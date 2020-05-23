The MD Life

Mother-Daughter Duo Tackling Medical School & Residency Together

How To Become A Surgeon

The road to becoming a surgeon in not that different from that of other physicians. The main difference is the length of time depending on what type of surgeon you want to become. Here is a basic outline of the amount of time it takes to complete a General Surgery Residency, what each step entails, ...

Ghana CitiTV Breakfast Daily Interview

https://www.facebook.com/CitiTVGH/videos/1539336696248612/ We are so thankful for all of the support we have received from people all around the world! Our families in Ghana were so excited to see that our story had made it all the way to Africa. Being able to speak about our journey on live ...

About Us

Dr. Cynthia Kudji-Sylvester (#MamaKudji) I am a Family Medicine Resident, a wife, and a mother. I was born in Ghana and raised mostly in New Orleans, Louisiana. I am what most people would call a non-traditional medical student. Though my journey to becoming a physician was extremely ...

